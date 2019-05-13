'Empire' will end with Season 6

(CNN) Season 6 of "Empire" will be Lyon family's last chance to roar.

Fox announced on Monday the drama starring Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard will come to close following its recently announced sixth season

"As the series enters its final season, one thing is for sure, the Lyons never go out without a bang," the network said in a release.

On the show, Henson and Howard star as Cookie and Lucious Lyon, a married couple who head an ever drama-plagued musical empire.

In announcing the show's renewal late last month, Fox declined to say for sure whether embattled star Jussie Smollett would be returning at some point during the new season, adding that there were "no plans" for him to do so at the time.