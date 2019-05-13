Bill Nye says it's time to grow up and realize the planet is on fire

(CNN) Bill Nye wants to remind you of the seriousness of global warming and he's not mincing words.

The well known science commentator appeared on "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" on Sunday and put things bluntly while talking about the Green New Deal , introduced by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey.

Nye wants you to know, "The planet's on f***ing fire."

"By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising, the average temperature on Earth could go up another four to eight degrees," Nye said. "What I'm saying is the