(CNN) Bill Nye wants to remind you of the seriousness of global warming and he's not mincing words.

The well-known science commentator appeared on "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" on Sunday and put things bluntly while talking about the Green New Deal , introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey.

Nye wants you to know, "The planet's on f***ing fire."

"By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising, the average temperature on Earth c