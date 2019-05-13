Equal pay in the spotlight as Killing Eve sweeps BAFTA TV Awards

London (CNN) Veteran journalist Joan Bakewell and actor David Schwimmer put a humorous spotlight on equal pay for women at the BAFTA TV awards in London on Sunday as the female-led cast of thriller "Killing Eve" won big.

Bakewell, who was awarded the BAFTA Television Fellowship -- the highest accolade in British broadcasting -- spoke of the struggle of women in the industry to earn as much as their male counterparts.

She told the audience: "It has been a long journey, and along the way I've had the encouragement and professional support of many, many women, making their own bid to [have] as much a chance as men.

"And possibly earn as much. That would be nice," added the 86-year-old, who won the award after more than five decades as a radio and TV presenter, primarily in the arenas of current affairs and culture.