Durian fruit stink prompts university evacuation

Best known for their pungent aroma and starchy, custard-like texture, durians aren't for everyone.

But American Lindsay Gasik is completely obsessed. On her blog Year of the Durian, Gasik documents the fruit's complexity and nuanced flavors, relays engaging stories about durian farmers and tracks down hard-to-find varieties.

Based in Penang, Malaysia, she also leads durian tours and has penned two guide books, including recently published "The Durian Tourist's Guide to Penang".

"(While traveling), I started noticing that there was this kind of obsession on durian, a fixation on durian, more than any other fruit ... People would travel from all over the world just to eat this one kind of fruit," 29-year-old Gasik tells CNN Travel.

There are thousands of durian varieties in the world, growing in tropical latitudes from Hawaii to Borneo, Vietnam, Costa Rica, Brunei, Malaysia and more.

Gasik not only tells stories about farmers and vendors, but she also documents durian varieties in delicious detail. Part of her mission, she says, is to hunt down durian varieties that are often overlooked.

Of the 130-some registered varieties in Malaysia, Gasik would guess that she's tasted at least 65 over the past 10 years. In Thailand, she's sampled about 65 of 234 types.

"There are durian that (taste) like coffee, milk chocolate, white chocolate, coconut cream, whisky, wine... " says Gasik. Some even taste like banana rum.

Durians are wildly diverse, not just in terms of variety, but also in the local cultures and practices that surround them.

In Thailand, people prefer to eat durian a little bit early to give them a longer shelf life and a starchy, sweet flavor with hardly any aroma at all.

In Malaysia, meanwhile, people prefer to let the durian ripen fully on the tree and drop naturally to the ground. At that point, the pH has dropped, the fat content has increased, and the aromatic bulbs inside will smell more strongly of sulfur as they ripen, she adds.

"The typical stinky egg and onion sulfur smell comes out in later stages of ripeness and, often, the smell wafting up and down streets is really the rotting shells," she adds. "Really, fresh durian smells mild and gassy like fresh grass."

For Gasik, durians really have changed her life. The fruit has opened up a new world, a career and a calling.

"If you're looking for experiences, a really great way to do it is to hunt durian," says Gasik.