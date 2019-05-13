(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- China struck back, and the Dow tumbled more than 600 points. Keep up with the trade war between the world's two largest economies here.
-- Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal. Here's what she had to say in court.
-- Environmental woes galore. CO2 levels in the atmosphere hit the highest point in human existence, and an explorer found troubling news in the deepest ocean dive ever recorded.
-- Apple came under fire when the Supreme Court ruled that iPhone owners can sue the company for monopolizing the App Store.
-- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned to the news. Following his removal from Ecuador's London embassy, Sweden reopened its rape investigation into Assange.
-- US Rep. Rashida Tlaib drew criticism from top Republicans over her comments about Israel and the Holocaust. Here's what everyone involved had to say.
-- Even YouTube fame can be fickle. James Charles, the famous 19-year-old YouTube beauty blogger, lost 3 million subscribers in a feud with his longtime mentor and fellow beauty guru Tati Westbrook.
-- Doris Day, long considered the top female box-office star in Hollywood history, died at age 97.
-- A lot has changed in the 12 years since "Jon & Kate Plus 8" first aired. Kate is single, her eight kids are grown, and the reality star is ready to find love again. You read that right -- Kate Gosselin announced her return to TV with a dating show set to premiere in June.