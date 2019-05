(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- China struck back, and the Dow tumbled more than 600 points. Keep up with the trade war between the world's two largest economies here.

-- Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal. Here's what she had to say in court.

-- Apple came under fire when the Supreme Court ruled that iPhone owners can sue the company for monopolizing the App Store.

-- US Rep. Rashida Tlaib drew criticism from top Republicans over her comments about Israel and the Holocaust. Here's what everyone involved had to say.

-- Even YouTube fame can be fickle. James Charles, the famous 19-year-old YouTube beauty blogger, lost 3 million subscribers in a feud with his longtime mentor and fellow beauty guru Tati Westbrook.

-- Doris Day, long considered the top female box-office star in Hollywood history, died at age 97.