Kenyan president's office denies claims he is 'missing' after China trip

(CNN)The chief spokesperson for Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta denied claims Kenyatta was absent at public events after speculation went rife about his whereabouts on social media.
Tweeting with the hashtag #FindPresidentUhuru, Kenyans over the weekend said Kenyatta had not been seen publicly since he traveled to China in April.
"The President is around, it doesn't mean that because he is not seen in public he is not there, he has an office where he goes every day and he is working on several things," Kanze Dena, the spokesperson, said in a series of tweets addressing the rumors on Monday.
Kenyatta traveled to Beijing in April to attend the second Belt and Road Forum where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and sealed bilateral agreements with China.
Dena aid she was "shocked" by claims that Kenyatta had been seen since he returned from the trip. She said the president was present at a meeting with international health organization Global Fund earlier in May.
However, Dena admitted she'd not been communicating the president's activities as she should and promised to share information with the public and journalists more regularly.
The office also tweeted a photo of Kenyatta in his office.
Her explanation has not stopped Kenyans from speculating about his whereabouts.
They are also demanding that Kenyatta, whose Twitter and Facebook accounts were suspended in March, return to the social media platforms.
Prime Minister Nzioka Waita said the accounts were deactivated to remedy unauthorized access to the accounts.