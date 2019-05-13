Kenyan president's office denies claims he is 'missing' after China trip

(CNN) The chief spokesperson for Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta denied claims Kenyatta was absent at public events after speculation went rife about his whereabouts on social media.

Tweeting with the hashtag #FindPresidentUhuru, Kenyans over the weekend said Kenyatta had not been seen publicly since he traveled to China in April.

#WHERE_IS_UHURU

Guys guys lets start a search where is our president im now worried.. We miss him@uhurukenyatta @RailaOdinga @WilliamsRuto pic.twitter.com/THk3FZf7HG — justin thuita 🇰🇪 (@JustinTribly) May 12, 2019

"The President is around, it doesn't mean that because he is not seen in public he is not there, he has an office where he goes every day and he is working on several things," Kanze Dena, the spokesperson, said in a series of tweets addressing the rumors on Monday.

First, he deleted ALL his social media pages and then left Kenya for China to borrow some mulla & that's how our President went MISSING! Where is Uhuru Kenyatta? #FindPresidentUhuru pic.twitter.com/UsE768wVYd — susan njagi (@SueKE254) May 11, 2019

Kenyatta traveled to Beijing in April to attend the second Belt and Road Forum where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and sealed bilateral agreements with China.

Dena aid she was "shocked" by claims that Kenyatta had been seen since he returned from the trip. She said the president was present at a meeting with international health organization Global Fund earlier in May.

