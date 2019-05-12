(CNN) An Uber driver in Pittsburgh has been arrested on charges of kidnapping after he was accused of trying to lock two women in his car.

Pittsburgh police spokesman Chris Togneri identified the driver to CNN as Richard Lomotey, who faces two counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment and harassment. Lomotey has also been identified as an assistant professor at the Pennsylvania State University's Beaver campus, according to a school spokeswoman.

According to Pittsburgh Police, two women said they took an Uber with a male driver early Saturday. The driver commented on their looks and "did not follow the GPS directions to the requested address."

Eventually, the women told police, the driver pulled over, put the car in park and said, "You're not going anywhere."

He attempted to lock the doors, the women said, but one of them was able to open a door and escaped from the back seat, followed by the second woman, according to police.

Read More