TxDOT channels 'The Waterboy' to tell drivers to be safe

(CNN) The Texas Department of Transportation is using the help of Bobby Boucher from the movie "The Waterboy" to make sure people stay safe on the roads during Mother's Day weekend.

Their electronic safety signs along roadways across Texas read "Mama say buckle up Bobby Boucher" and "Be safe drive smart love mama."

Another TxDOT sign inspired by "The Waterboy."

Robert Carlile posted photos of the messages he spotted in Tomball, a city near Houston, on Twitter. He tagged Adam Sandler, the actor who played Boucher: "@AdamSandler check out what the @TxDOT added to their safety signs for Mother's Day weekend."

Carlile told CNN he pulled over on the shoulder to take the pictures. "I immediately busted out laughing," he said.

While there wasn't an immediate response to Carlile's post from Sandler, TxDOT Executive Director James Bass took a moment to share the designs on Twitter and channeled his inner Boucher to remind people to stay hydrated.

