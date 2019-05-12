TxDOT channels 'The Waterboy' to tell drivers to be safe

(CNN)The Texas Department of Transportation is using the help of Bobby Boucher from the movie "The Waterboy" to make sure people stay safe on the roads during Mother's Day weekend.
Their electronic safety signs along roadways across Texas read "Mama say buckle up Bobby Boucher" and "Be safe drive smart love mama."
Robert Carlile posted photos of the messages he spotted in Tomball, a city near Houston, on Twitter. He tagged Adam Sandler, the actor who played Boucher: "@AdamSandler check out what the @TxDOT added to their safety signs for Mother's Day weekend."
Carlile told CNN he pulled over on the shoulder to take the pictures. "I immediately busted out laughing," he said.
While there wasn't an immediate response to Carlile's post from Sandler, TxDOT Executive Director James Bass took a moment to share the designs on Twitter and channeled his inner Boucher to remind people to stay hydrated.
"This Mother's Day be sure to buckle up and be safe as you deliver some high quality H2O to Mama."
This isn't the first time TxDOT has tapped into its creative side to remind people to stay safe while driving. Over the holidays, their signs read, "gobble, gobble go easy on the throttle" and "only Rudolph should drive lit."
In June 2018, a committee of eight was formed to create attention-grabbing signs to improve the safety of Texas roadways.
"Clearly, these messages are working because it's spreading the word on social media," Emily Parks, a social media coordinator for TxDOT, told CNN affiliate KSAT in November. "People are sharing our signs. People are talking about them. And that's what we want. We want people to be aware. Slow down, buckle up, don't drink and drive and focus and pay attention on the road."