Teens accused in plot to lure men in on Tinder and then rob them at gunpoint

(CNN) Five teens have been arrested for a string of armed robberies against men who believed they were meeting up with a woman they had met on Tinder, police said.

Bryan Gonzalez, 19; Jonathan Jimenez, 18; Lesly Portillo, 18; Yarida Villareal, 19; and an unidentified 15-year-old male were arrested separately in San Jose, California. Police say they were booked on multiple charges, including robbery, carjacking, auto theft and hit and run.

The group created fake profiles on the Tinder dating app under the names Becky or Victoria, police said in a news release . They would communicate with men on the app and convince them to meet up.

"The times and locations were usually in the late evening hours on secluded streets near a park," the release said.

Instead of Becky or Victoria, police said, several masked suspects would meet the victims and beat them, rob them, and carjack them at gunpoint.

