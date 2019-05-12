Michigan deputies stop a man who was 'on a killing spree'

(CNN) A man who claimed he was "ridding the demons of some dear friends" was pulled over midway though a killing spree across central Michigan, authorities said.

A woman called the Eaton County Sheriff's Office early Friday, saying the man had been knocking on her door and texting her, the nearby Ingham County Sheriff's office said.

Some of those texts mentioned that "he loved her so he spared her, and she would know what that meant soon," authorities said.

"The suspect also texted he 'had been ridding the demons of some dear friends of his,' " Ingham County officials said

Within an hour, Eaton County deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle on Interstate 69 and made a traffic stop. They arrested the suspect on some outstanding warrants.

Read More