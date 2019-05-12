Pilot arrested at Kentucky airport for 2015 triple homicide

(CNN) A pilot for a subsidiary of American Airlines was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged with the 2015 murders of a Kentucky couple and their neighbor, authorities said.

Christian Richard Martin, 51, is accused of killing Calvin and Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau in November 2015, according to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.

In a statement, Beshear said Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his Pembroke, Kentucky home on or about November 18, 2015, and the bodies of his wife and Dansereau were found a few miles away in a corn field in Pamela Phillips' burned up car.

A Christian County grand jury indicted Martin on Friday on three counts of murder; one count of arson; one count of attempted burglary in the first degree; and three counts of tampering with physical evidence. The indictment was sealed until he was taken into custody, Beshear said.

Family members of the murder victims said hundreds of people had been deeply affected after their relatives lives were "brutally extinguished" in 2015.

