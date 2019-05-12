Yoga instructor who went out for a hike in Maui is missing

(CNN) A yoga instructor who went for a hike in Maui last week has not been seen since, and police are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Amanda Eller, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, and friends and family hadn't heard from her since 7:03 a.m. the day before. Police found her white Toyota RAV4 in the parking lot at Makawao Forest Reserve on Thursday morning at about 9:50 a.m.

"Her car was there and her belongings were in her car. Her phone was in her car," Eller's friend, Sarah Haynes, told CNN affiliate KHON . "That is common for her. She likes to unplug when she runs."

A multi-agency search effort is underway in the search for Eller at Makawao Forest Reserve, and there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. Video posted to a Facebook page set up to find her shows a group of searchers, including dogs, at the site where her car was found.

"Amanda's really well loved in the yoga community and there are people coming from all over the island coming in and hiking and trying to find her," said Haynes.

