Facebook's Nick Clegg: We know we have problems but breaking us up won't solve them

New York (CNN Business) Facebook is pushing back against growing calls to break up the tech giant.

"Chopping a great American success story into bits" won't stop foreign election interference or "poison" spreading online, Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president for global affairs and communications, told CNN Business' Brian Stelter Sunday in his first US television interview since he joined the company last year.

"We need to do more," Clegg, the former UK deputy prime minister, said on "Reliable Sources." But those problems "won't suddenly evaporate. There will still be Russian trolls."

Clegg's counter comes after Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes wrote a lengthy opinion piece last week urging regulators to dismantle the company.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has "unchecked power" and influence "far beyond that of anyone else in the private sector or in government," Hughes said. "Mark is a good, kind person. But I'm angry that his focus on growth led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks."

