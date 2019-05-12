Sunday Time Rich List features sole black female Valerie Moran

London (CNN) Fintech entrepreneur Valerie Moran is the sole black female in the top 1,000 people of the The Sunday Times' annual Rich List, which ranks Britain's super-wealthy.

Moran, who was born in Zimbabwe, is jointly worth an estimated £122 million ($158.6 million) alongside her husband, Noel, ranking them as the joint 970th richest people in Britain.

The couple hold an 81.5% stake in their fintech organization, Prepaid Financial Services, which specializes in financial technology. Moran herself holds a 16.3% share of the company.

Moran currently acts as head of client relations and operations. She was previously the organization's implementation project manager and its first official employee when it was founded in 2008.

She told the interview platform, IdeaMensch, in 2018 that her typical working day lasts for up to 15 hours from 9 a.m. until midnight.

