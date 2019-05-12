London (CNN) Former WCW wrestler Silver King has died after collapsing during a fight in London.

The 51-year-old Mexican, whose real name is César Barrón, was competing at a Lucha Libre wrestling show at the Roundhouse in London on Saturday evening when he died, organizers of the event confirmed.

"Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide joins the grief that the Luchistica family has for the death of César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón 'Silver King'," Lucha Libre wrote on Twitter.

Barrón was reprising the villainous role of Ramses for the event, which he previously played in the 2005 Hollywood comedy "Nacho Libre" alongside Jack Black. He is believed to have died from a heart attack, according to industry reports.

The London Ambulance Service reported that two ambulances, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer were dispatched to the venue after being called at 10.21pm. They stated that Barrón died at the scene, however.

Read More