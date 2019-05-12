The Padres changed their Twitter handle for Mother's Day and temporarily lost their old one

(CNN) It was a nice idea.

The San Diego Padres decided to go all out for this Mother's Day and show the moms of the world they care.

At the urging of Budweiser , the MLB team changed their Twitter handle from @Padres to @Madres on Sunday.

But there was one small problem. The Padres lost control of their old name -- at least for a little bit.

Ricky Padilla snagged the @Padres account name for a few hours and went rogue.

The San Diego Padres changed their Twitter username to "Madres" for Mother's Day, and some kid instantly changed his to "Padres" 😂 pic.twitter.com/E6Geht6MFr — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) May 12, 2019

