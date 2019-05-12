Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix in fifth straight Mercedes one-two

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix for a third consecutive year after overtaking Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas at the first turn in Barcelona.

Although the Finnish driver began on pole position after going fastest in qualifying on Saturday, Hamilton sped past his championship rival just seconds into the fifth race of the season.

Up until the weekend, the Mercedes pair had shared two race wins apiece in Australia, Bahrain, China and, last time out, in Azerbaijan. However, despite Bottas starting from a more advantageous position on the grid, the five-time world champion shot past him almost immediately and never looked back.

Hamilton was full of praise for his employer as he celebrated his win in the immediate aftermath.

"I have to put it down to this incredible team," the Englishman said. "This is history in the making, with five one-two finishes in a row. I'm so happy for every one of them.

