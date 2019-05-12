Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, center, celebrates his game-winning basket as time expired at the end of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinal basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, in Toronto on Sunday, May 12. Toronto won 92-90. Hide Caption 1 of 30

Richie Martin of the Baltimore Orioles collides with Eduardo Nunez of the Boston Red Sox as he steals second base during the eighth inning of a game on May 8, 2019, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Kiki Bertens celebrates after winning the Madrid Open tennis final against Simona Halep of Romania on May 11 in Madrid.

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand against Gael Monfils of France during Day Six of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 9 in Madrid.

Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses with his wife Kelsey, dog Blue and daughter Poppy as more than 700 dogs attend the game between the Dodgers and the Washington Nationals for the annual Pups at the Park promotion at Dodger Stadium on May 11 in Los Angeles.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores their second goal against Valencia on May 9 in Valencia, Spain.

Alex Keath of the Crows competes for the ball during the round eight AFL match between Port Adelaide and the Adelaide Crows on May 11 in Adelaide, Australia.

Jakub Vrana of the Czech Republic (left) checks Mattias Norstebo of Norway (right) during the IIHF World Championship group B ice hockey match between Norway and Czech Republic on May 11 at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Manchester City players throw manager Josep Guardiola in the air as they celebrate winning the Premier League title following a match against Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium on May 12 in Brighton, England. The final score was 4-1.

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. watches fans go for a ball hit by the Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Villar for a grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game on May 6 in Baltimore.

Tottenham's Lucas Moura and Dele Alli celebrate scoring their third goal against Amsterdam on May 8.

Mitch Moreland of the Boston Red Sox displays his jacket as he takes a tour during a visit to the White House in recognition of the 2018 World Series championship, on May 9 Washington.

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala dunks the basketball against Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul during the first half of game five of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Lisa Carlsen of Canada riding Parette competes during the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup - Coapexpan on May 5, 2019, in Xalapa, Mexico.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their ATP Madrid Open semi-final tennis match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 11, 2019.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF90 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 10, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Alexander Radulov #47 of the Dallas Stars crashes into Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues after taking a shot on goal in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Enterprise Center on May 7, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri.

ASM Clermont player Fritz Lee celebrates with champagne after the Challenge Cup Final match between La Rochelle and ASM Clermont at St. James Park on May 10, 2019, in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Italian driver Lorenzo Bertelli steers his M-Sport Ford WRT with his compatriot co-driver Simone Scattolin during the SS12 of the WRC Chile 2019 near Pelun, Chile on May 11, 2019.

Chicago White Sox right fielder Charlie Tilson (22) loses his balance while reaching for a double by Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (not pictured) in the fifth inning at Progressive Field.

Spain's Rafael Nadal attends a training session during the ATP Madrid Open at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 7, 2019.

Pramac Racing's Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia falls down during the MotoGP race of the Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez - Angel Nieto circuit in Jerez de la Frontera on May 5, 2019.

The Australian SailGP team races their F50 catamaran during the SailGP races on the San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, California, on May 5, 2019. The Australian team went on to win the SailGP San Francisco Championship after competing against competitors from Great Britain, The United States, France, China and Japan.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) loses his helmet swinging at a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 7.

Athletes in the Pro Men's division enter the water during the run portion of IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast on May 11, 2019, in Panama City, Florida. The triathlon returns to the Panama City Beach welcoming over 2,000 registered participants and marking IRONMAN's return to the Florida Panhandle for the first time since the area was hit by Hurricane Michael in October of 2018.

Matt Every of the United States throws his club after playing his second shot out of the bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club on May 10, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

Divers during a training session in the women's 3m springboard synchro event at the 4th meet of FINA/CNSG Diving World Series 2019 at Kazan's Aquatics Palace on May 10.

St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring the game winning goal in double overtime in game seven of the second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on May 7.

Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 SiriusXM Toyota, celebrates with a burnout following his victory in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 6, 2019, in Dover, Delaware.