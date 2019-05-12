DHS asks military for more help dealing with influx of migrants

(CNN) The Department of Homeland Security has asked the military for more help as it deals with the influx of migrants coming into the US, including tents for large numbers of them, two US administration officials told CNN.

One official said the DHS request was for single occupancy units.

The request, which was delivered to the Pentagon Friday night, came as Customs and Border Protection predicted it would surpass half a million migrants crossing the border so far this fiscal year. The number of apprehensions on the US-Mexico border is the highest since 2009

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is considering the request.

"Secretary Shanahan is committed to increasing support to DHS where appropriate to do so," his spokesman, Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, said in a statement.

