The 2020 Democrats as 'Game of Thrones' characters

There are only two episodes left in the final season of "Game of Thrones" -- and a whole lot of questions still remain.

Like:

Even with the slew of recent deaths on the show -- RIP, Jorah Mormont -- there are still a massive cast of characters to wrestle with as we move toward the end game.

What else, you ask, has lots of characters and drama with an uncertain ending? (Amazing segue, right???) Why, the 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign, of course!

With 21 official candidates all seeking the Iron Thro -- er, Democratic nomination -- it's sometimes hard to keep track of who's who. (Sidebar: 60% of the time my wife and I are watching "GOT" is filled with me saying, "Wait, who is that again?")

Maybe this will help jog your memory! Below, all of the candidates matched up with the "Thrones" character they remind me most of.

Important caveat: Many of the "GOT" characters are murderers! Some are horrible people! And then there's Ramsay Bolton. That's all to say that you shouldn't take this literally. "Game of Thrones" is a TV show based on an amazing set of unfinished books. ( Come on George !) It is fiction. This is real life. OK? OK!

Beto O'Rourke is Jaime Lannister

O'Rourke, like the Kingslayer, appears at first glance to be born to do this. ( He said as much !) But that sense of destiny overlooks deeper internal conflict about who they are and whether they are doing the right thing. See: Beto's Medium posts

Joe Biden as Cersei Lannister

Both are the de facto incumbents, relying on their inherent knowledge of the system and an air of inevitability to stay on top. But both know their enemies are coming for them -- and that doubts remain as to whether they can hang onto power.

Kamala Harris as Daenerys Targaryen

From the first time people heard of them, they saw the potential. And to date, both have lived up to the hype. But there are lingering concerns -- and fears -- about whether they represent too much change for a staid world.

Pete Buttigieg as Jon Snow

Granted, "King of the North" has more of a ring to it than "Mayor of South Bend." But the similarities are there for anyone to see: Initially unheralded and ignored, both men have suddenly become the axis on which the story spins.