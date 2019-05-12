Syrian army 'kills terrorists' in Idlib countryside

(CNN) The Syrian army is launching "intensive strikes on dens of Jabhat al-Nusra," a group formerly affiliated with al Qaeda, in a village in southwestern Idlib province Sunday, Syrian state media is reporting.

SANA, the country's state-run news agency, also stated Saturday that the army's operations had destroyed multiple sites purportedly belonging to Jabhat al-Nusra in the southern Idlib countryside.

The army killed and injured "a number of terrorists who had breached the de-escalation zone agreement through repeated attacks on military points and safe towns," SANA reported.

Syrian government forces, which are loyal to the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, are also tracking "terrorist" movements between the Idlib province in the north of the country and the Hama province directly to the south.

Smoke billows following shelling on the village of Sheikh Mustafa in the Idlib province Saturday.

According to UK-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), there has been a heavy escalation of shelling and barrel bombs targeting Hama and Idlib in the last few days.

Read More