Mina Mangal, Afghan journalist, killed in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A prominent Afghan journalist and parliamentary adviser has been killed in Kabul, an Interior Ministry spokesman told CNN Sunday.

Mina Mangal, who had worked as a television presenter for popular Pashto-language channels before entering politics, was gunned down in broad daylight Saturday morning in southeast Kabul, according to ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Police investigations are underway to find the attackers who shot Mangal, Rahimi added.

The brazen attack sparked an outpouring of anger and sadness from Mangal's colleagues and women's rights activists, who condemned authorities for failing to protect her in the face of threats.

Afghan women's rights activist Wazhma Frogh said that Mangal had recently posted on Facebook that she had been receiving threats and feared for her life.

