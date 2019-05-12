'SNL' asks GOP members what it would take to stop supporting Trump

(CNN)"Saturday Night Live" brought together some GOP congressional members to ask a simple question: What would it take to stop supporting President Trump?
The NBC variety show opened Saturday night's episode with a sketch version of "Meet the Press" with host Chuck Todd (Kyle Mooney) interviewing Sen. Susan Collins (Cecily Strong), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon) about Trump.
Mooney's Todd went through some hypothetical scenarios to test the loyalties of the senators to the President.
The first hypothetical: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress and says he believes Trump committed obstruction of justice.
"The best way to uphold the law is to be above it, Chuck," McKinnon's Graham said.
The next hypothetical: What if Mueller says that Trump colluded with the Russians?
"Well, I'd have to write a strongly worded email and send it directly to my draft folder," Strong's Collins said.
The hypotheticals kept getting crazier and crazier. One crazy hypothetical posed by Mooney's Todd was what if he divorced first lady Melania Trump and left her for Stormy Daniels or even Kathy Griffin?
"A goofy redhead?" Bennett's McConnell said. "I get it."
Finally, Mooney's Todd just plainly asked what if Trump "open-hand slaps you in the face? What would you say then?"
"Harder, daddy," McKinnon's Graham said.
The entire panel then came together and agreed on one thing, which was saying the show's signature sign-on catch phrase, "Live from New York ... It's Saturday Night!"