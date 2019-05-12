'SNL' asks GOP members what it would take to stop supporting Trump

(CNN) "Saturday Night Live" brought together some GOP congressional members to ask a simple question: What would it take to stop supporting President Trump?

The NBC variety show opened Saturday night's episode with a sketch version of "Meet the Press" with host Chuck Todd (Kyle Mooney) interviewing Sen. Susan Collins (Cecily Strong), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon) about Trump.

Mooney's Todd went through some hypothetical scenarios to test the loyalties of the senators to the President.

The first hypothetical: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress and says he believes Trump committed obstruction of justice.

"The best way to uphold the law is to be above it, Chuck," McKinnon's Graham said.

