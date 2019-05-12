38-meter long slide in Spain shuts due to injuries, 24 hours after opening

(CNN) A steep 38-meter long slide has been closed due to reports of multiple injuries, less than 24 hours after it opened in Spain.

The slide, which connects two streets in the Costa del Sol town of Estepona and has been dubbed the longest urban slide in Spain, was opened Thursday as part of the city's expansion of the Los Ninos Park area.

It was intended to allow both children and adults to speed between Avenida Reina Sofia and Calle Eslovaquia in seconds, avoiding a ten-minute walk. The council also built a walkway down the steep verge for the less adventurous.

The slide, however, has a gradient of between 32 and 34 degrees and its users took to social media shortly after its unveiling to express anger and concern over the installation's safety.

Videos and images circulated on social media of people flying off the end of the slide.

One user shared photos of her grazed elbows on Twitter after using the slide. "I went down it and I hurt myself everywhere. I flew two meters and the police started laughing," she wrote on Twitter.

