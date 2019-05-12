NBC renews 'This is Us' for three more seasons

(CNN) NBC has renewed "This is Us" for three more seasons, as part of a play-it-safe fall lineup that will add just three new series to the network's primetime roster.

The network will air 18 new episodes per season of the time-bending family drama, one of TV's top-rated shows. Although NBC called the move "unprecedented," the deal mirrors the pact that ABC made for "Lost" years ago, although in this case, network officials aren't definitively stating that the sixth season will be the program's last.

Those looking for new shows from NBC will largely have to wait until after the fall, when the network finishes its annual run of "Sunday Night Football."

The lone new drama, "Bluff City Law," marks the return of former "L.A. Law" star Jimmy Smits in an