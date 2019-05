(CNN) Rappers Big Boi and Andre 3000, who formed the superstar hip-hop duo OutKast in high school, reunited at high school once again Saturday to celebrate a graduation.

Proud dad Anton Patton, known by his stage name Big Boi, congratulated his son Cross and shared on social media memorable moments from the big day.

"Congrats Son ! Cross " The Boss " Patton ! Oregon here we come !" the rapper wrote on Instagram.