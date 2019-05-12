Jonas Brothers mixed up new hits with 2008 throwback 'Burnin' Up' on 'SNL'

(CNN)More than a decade after their debut on "Saturday Night Live," the Jonas Brothers returned armed with their new singles and ready to throwback to an oldie.
The band performed their comeback hit "Sucker," their first song together in six years, before diving into "Cool."
But halfway through the second song, they brought the nostalgia back by diving into fan favorite "Burnin' Up" from 2008.
Nick, Joe and Kevin also played themselves in a skit called "Judge Court," with Kate McKinnon, Emma Thompson and Aidy Bryant. The brother