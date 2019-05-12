YouTuber James Charles has lost 1 million subscribers since his Tati feud

(CNN) James Charles started the week flying high at the Met Gala. Now his career seems to be in free fall.

The 19-year-old YouTube beauty blogger had around 16 million subscribers Friday, according to the website Social Blade . That number had fallen to less than 15 million on Sunday and shows no signs of slowing down.

So why is Charles experiencing a sudden drop in subscribers?

It appears to stem from a feud between Charles and his longtime mentor and fellow beauty guru Tati.

The drama started in April when Charles posted an ad for Sugar Bear Hair supplements to his Instagram story. Turns out, that brand is a huge competitor for Tati's supplement brand, Halo Beauty.