Pilot in Myanmar lands plane without front wheels

(CNN) A pilot in Myanmar is being hailed as a hero after landing a plane Sunday on only its rear wheels, after the passenger jet's landing gear failed.

Myanmar Airlines Flight 103 was headed from Yangon to Mandalay when the pilot discovered the problem.

In a statement, the airline said pilot Captain Myat Moe Aung "followed emergency procedures and did the fuel burn out to reduce the landing weight," before bringing the jet down onto its rear wheels, lowering the nose carefully onto the runway on which it skidded for about 25 seconds before stopping.

There were no casualties or injuries from the incident, the airline confirmed.

Video from inside the plane showed smoke rising from underneath as passengers scrambled to disembark.

A general view shows a Myanmar National Airlines passenger plane after an emergency landing at Mandalay international airport on May 12, 2019.

