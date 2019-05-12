Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Five people including a soldier were killed after gunmen stormed a five-star luxury hotel in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, the military said Sunday.

The attack on Pearl Continental in the strategic port city of Gwadar left four hotel employees and a Pakistan Navy soldier dead on Saturday. Six others were injured, including two army captains, two navy soldiers and two hotel employees.

The military said that all three attackers, who planned to take hotel guests hostage, had been killed.

According to a statement from the media wing of Pakistan's Armed Forces, the gunmen forced their way into the hotel's main hall, killing a security guard and firing indiscriminately as they attempted to reach the upper floors of the building.

Fishing boats moored at Gwadar Port in Pakistan.

Military forces were able to reach the hotel, secure guests and restrict the attackers to the fourth floor, before killing them.

