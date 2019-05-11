Breaking News

This is how Mother's Day was born

By Michelle Lou, CNN

Updated 1:26 AM ET, Sat May 11, 2019

Mother's Day falls on the second Sunday of May.
(CNN)It's time to celebrate the person who brought you into this world.

Here's how Mother's Day came to be, and how it's changed over time.

The holiday was started by daughters

Kathmandu, Nepal: A Hindu mother carries her boy. "I remember that she was extremely tiny and had this baby face," said photographer Mihaela Noroc, recalling this older photo in a telephone interview from South Korea. "I asked if she was married, and she said yes. I think she was very young."
Berlin, Germany: Mother and daughter were enjoying a sunny day at Tempelhofer Feld, a large park on the site of a former airport. It includes community gardens, said Noroc. "They had just finished planting vegetables and fruits. It's a nice way to learn about agriculture and life."
Tel Aviv, Israel: This Israeli mother was shopping with two of her five children during a fall weekend in 2016.
Osh, Kyrgysztan: The mother had climbed up Sulayman Mountain to enjoy the view with her son, who reacts with surprise at the camera, as many babies do, Noroc said, probably thinking, "What is this?"
Milan, Italy: The daughter, Caterina, 16 or 17 at the time, is a ballet dancer at La Scala in Milan. Her mother, Barbara, had "made some sacrifices" to be with her while her husband and son stayed at home in Genoa. "That was a move the mother had to make."
Tokyo, Japan: This 7-month-old girl, Kanade, held by her mother, Shiori, smiled directly into her camera, thrilling Noroc only a few weeks ago during a visit to Tokyo. "Usually, babies don't have the precision of understanding the camera," she said. "There was so much joy."
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: A Brazilian mother and her daughters were out in a colorful Rio neighborhood called Lapa in 2016. "Their eyes were strikingly alike," said Noroc. She printed the pictures and went back to give them a set. "They have no money, and I wanted them to have the memory."
Bahir Dar, Ethiopia: It was during a 2013 vacation in Ethiopia when she took this picture and others that Noroc decided to devote herself to portraying the "dignity, strength and beauty" of all women.
New York City: Jenny and her daughter Lily, a high school senior, were taking a Sunday walk in their neighborhood, around Washington Square Park, doing "some family bonding," when Noroc met them.
Tehran, Iran: "I particularly love the expression the boy has, very analytical," said Noroc. "He has so much curiosity." They were waiting for her husband, who was shopping for groceries. Noroc later sent them the photo, "and they liked it very much."
San Antonio Aguas Calientes, Guatemala: "The mother made their outfits. It's a weaving village," said Noroc. "They invited me to visit them in their house during a festival." She became a Facebook friend with the mother following this encounter last year, when the girls were about 12 and 15.
Suffragist and writer Julia Ward Howe first suggested the idea of Mother's Day in the United States in 1872. Howe was a pacifist and saw the holiday as a chance to unite women and rally for peace. For several years, she held an annual Mother's Day meeting in Boston.
    West Virginia activist Anna Jarvis is credited with creating the holiday that is celebrated today.
    In 1908, Jarvis campaigned for a national observance of the holiday in honor of her mother, who was a community health advocate. Her mom had organized several Mother's Day Work Clubs that addressed child rearing and public health issues, and Jarvis wanted to commemorate her and the work of all mothers.
    However, Jarvis later became disillusioned by how floral and greeting card companies commercialized the holiday and said she regretted starting it.
    It became an official US holiday in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May as a day of "public expression of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country."

    It's a day moms get pampered

    When the holiday first caught on, people celebrated by attending church and writing appreciative letters to their mothers.
    14 last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Mother's Day
    Later, sending cards and giving presents and flowers were incorporated into the tradition.
    This year, Mother's Day spending is estimated to total $25 billion, the National Retail Federation said. People are expected to spend an average of $196 to celebrate their moms.
    The pampering is probably well-deserved. Insure.com's Mother's Day Index, which assigns an annual salary to the work that moms do at home, was valued at $71,297 in 2019.
      Moms can be the backbone of the household, cooking, fixing up the house and shopping for the family.
      So on Sunday, it's mom's turn to be taken care of.