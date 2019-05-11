This is how Mother's Day was born

Photos: Moms with their kids through the lens of Mihaela Noroc Kathmandu, Nepal: A Hindu mother carries her boy. "I remember that she was extremely tiny and had this baby face," said photographer Mihaela Noroc, recalling this older photo in a telephone interview from South Korea. "I asked if she was married, and she said yes. I think she was very young." Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Moms with their kids through the lens of Mihaela Noroc Berlin, Germany: Mother and daughter were enjoying a sunny day at Tempelhofer Feld, a large park on the site of a former airport. It includes community gardens, said Noroc. "They had just finished planting vegetables and fruits. It's a nice way to learn about agriculture and life." Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: Moms with their kids through the lens of Mihaela Noroc Tel Aviv, Israel: This Israeli mother was shopping with two of her five children during a fall weekend in 2016. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Moms with their kids through the lens of Mihaela Noroc Osh, Kyrgysztan: The mother had climbed up Sulayman Mountain to enjoy the view with her son, who reacts with surprise at the camera, as many babies do, Noroc said, probably thinking, "What is this?" Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Moms with their kids through the lens of Mihaela Noroc Milan, Italy: The daughter, Caterina, 16 or 17 at the time, is a ballet dancer at La Scala in Milan. Her mother, Barbara, had "made some sacrifices" to be with her while her husband and son stayed at home in Genoa. "That was a move the mother had to make." Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: Moms with their kids through the lens of Mihaela Noroc Tokyo, Japan: This 7-month-old girl, Kanade, held by her mother, Shiori, smiled directly into her camera, thrilling Noroc only a few weeks ago during a visit to Tokyo. "Usually, babies don't have the precision of understanding the camera," she said. "There was so much joy." Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Moms with their kids through the lens of Mihaela Noroc Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: A Brazilian mother and her daughters were out in a colorful Rio neighborhood called Lapa in 2016. "Their eyes were strikingly alike," said Noroc. She printed the pictures and went back to give them a set. "They have no money, and I wanted them to have the memory." Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: Moms with their kids through the lens of Mihaela Noroc Bahir Dar, Ethiopia: It was during a 2013 vacation in Ethiopia when she took this picture and others that Noroc decided to devote herself to portraying the "dignity, strength and beauty" of all women. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: Moms with their kids through the lens of Mihaela Noroc New York City: Jenny and her daughter Lily, a high school senior, were taking a Sunday walk in their neighborhood, around Washington Square Park, doing "some family bonding," when Noroc met them. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: Moms with their kids through the lens of Mihaela Noroc Tehran, Iran: "I particularly love the expression the boy has, very analytical," said Noroc. "He has so much curiosity." They were waiting for her husband, who was shopping for groceries. Noroc later sent them the photo, "and they liked it very much." Hide Caption 10 of 11