'Hundreds of bugs' crawled from a girl's backpack, police say, as a Florida mom is charged with neglect

(CNN) A Florida woman was arrested last week on felony neglect charges after police said her five children were living in filthy conditions, including a girl whose backpack allegedly had bugs crawl out of it at school.

Jessica Nicole Stevenson, 33, of Milton in Florida's Panhandle, was arrested May 3, two weeks after an elementary school worker alleged that Stevenson's second-grade daughter had worn the same clothes to school for a week, court documents filed by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office read.

The school worker made the allegation April 18 to a sheriff's deputy, who investigated.

The worker alleged, according to the deputy's investigation report:

• The girl, when asked, didn't know the last time she'd taken a shower or a bath.

