Constance Wu says her outburst after her show's renewal was badly timed

(CNN) Constance Wu did not seem excited by the news that her show "Fresh Off the Boat" will be back for another season.

The ABC hit comedy, which follows a family adjusting to suburban Orlando life after moving from Chinatown, announced Friday that it's returning for Season 6.

But after the show posted news about its renewal on social media, Wu had a stunning reaction. "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh," she tweeted, followed by expletives.

The Huangs are back! #FreshOffTheBoat is returning for Season 6! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WvgDPT57AD — Fresh off the Boat (@FreshOffABC) May 10, 2019

On the show's Instagram account, commenters called her out after she apparently posted "Dislike" under a post about the show returning for another season.

"Saying 'dislike' to this news is a slap in the face to everyone who works behind the scenes to make your show as powerful and groundbreaking as it tru