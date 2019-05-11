(CNN)It's been 38 years since Bob Marley died, but his legacy is larger than ever.
His uplifting reggae music has been used to help thousands of famine victims in Africa. His face is worn on t-shirts, hats and watches as a popular symbol of peace. Even ocean critters have been named after him.
The Jamaican singer-songwriter was just 36 when he died of a rare form of cancer in 1981. In his lifetime, he never even got a Grammy nomination. It wasn't until 2001 that he was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his artistic contributions to the music industry.
Marley sang about everything from