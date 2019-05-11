Missy Elliot, Alex Lacamoire and Justin Timberlake can now call themselves doctors

(CNN)Fresh-faced college seniors aren't the only ones being honored this graduation season.
Missy Elliot, Alex Lacamoire and Justin Timberlake all received honorary Doctor of Music degrees from Berklee College of Music on Saturday.
Anyone tuned in to the world of elite music schools knows this is a big deal.
"This year's honorary doctorate recipients are being recognized for their achievements and influences in music, and for their enduring global impact," the school said in a statement in March.