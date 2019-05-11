Pua Magasiva, 'Power Rangers' actor, dies aged 38

(CNN) New Zealand actor Pua Magasiva, best known for his role in "Power Rangers" and as a long-running star of the country's soap opera "Shortland Street," has died aged 38, his production company confirmed.

Magasiva played the Shane Clarke, the Red Wind Ranger, in "Power Rangers Ninja Storm" -- the 11th television installment of the popular superhero franchise.

Police were called to an address in Wellington on Saturday morning (local time) and found his body, according to media reports in the country. Cause of death has not been revealed.

The Samoan-born actor had also starred as nurse Vinnie Kruse in hundreds of episodes of "Shortland Street," one of New Zealand's most popular soaps.

He began the role in 2003, at the height of his fame, and has starred in the show since his return in 2012.

