French hostage says ordeal in Burkina Faso was 'hell'

Paris (CNN) A French hostage, freed in Burkina Faso on Thursday during on overnight rescue in which two soldiers were killed, has described the experience as "hell."

Laurent Lassimouillas was captured in Benin on May 1 along with another French man, an American woman and a South Korean woman.

The group were rescued in a French-led operation between Thursday and Friday, with the support of US military.

Speaking to press at the Presidential Palace in Ouagadougou, ahead of a meeting with the President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, Lassimouillas said: "I want to thank French authorities and Burkina Faso ones."

"Our thoughts are for the families of the soldiers and the soldiers who lost their life to free us from this hell," he added, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

