Remembering the migrants who built the transcontinental railroad 150 years ago

(CNN) Before highways, planes, trains and automobiles made crossing the United States a breeze, the completion of the transcontinental railroad in May 1869 was a defining moment in the country's history -- and immigrant labor made it possible.

Thousands of workers from a variety of ethnic and cultural backgrounds labored in grueling terrain and conditions to connect the Atlantic and Pacific. Most of them were Chinese workers who were paid less for their labor than their European counterparts.

Chinese migrants worked in the Sierra foothills for the Central Pacific Railroad.

For years, railroad workers were largely overlooked in memorial events marking the railroad's completion. This year, however, their contributions and descendents are more visible than ever in 150th anniversary celebrations.

Friday marked the sesquicentennial of the Golden Spike Ceremony on May 10, 1869, in what was then Utah Territory where the Central Pacific and Union Pacific Railroads were joined.

The "Champagne Photo" is among the most memorable images from the Golden Spike Ceremony.

"The Transcontinental Railroad was a tremendous feat of engineering, innovation and manpower that was key to unleashing the economic prosperity of the United States for generations," US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, whose parents are of Chinese descent, said Friday in a reenactment of the ceremony at Golden Spike National Historic Park in Promontory, Utah.

