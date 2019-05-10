More than 150 years after her death, a former slave finally has the memorial she deserved

(CNN) A former slave who lay in an unmarked grave now has a headstone, thanks to a class of high school students in Massachusetts.

Last fall, Dr. Linda Meditz tasked the students in her "Out of the Shadows" class with uncovering the story of a woman who was held in slavery in early New England and was buried in an unmarked grave, according to a statement from the school, The Academy at Penguin Hall.

They found Lucy Foster.

Foster was born into slavery in Boston and given as a "wedding gift" to Hannah and Jacob Foster, according to the school. She was freed when she was 16 and later returned to care for an aging Hannah Foster. Hannah Foster left Lucy an acre of land, a cow and some money upon her death, according to the release.

Large amounts of dishes and pottery at the site of Lucy Foster's cottage pointed historians to the possibility that she might have supported herself by running a tavern. She may have also been a stop on the Underground Railroad, according to the school statement.

