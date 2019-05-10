Breaking News

After a school district said it'll serve jelly sandwiches to students with lunch debt, Chobani offers to pay the $77,000 that was owed

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 11:01 AM ET, Fri May 10, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Children enjoy lunch, including meat and vegetables, at the Kolno village school in Belarus, a landlocked country in Eastern Europe. Experts say that eating well-balanced meals can benefit a child&#39;s cognitive functioning and performance in school.
Photos: What school lunch looks like around the world
Children enjoy lunch, including meat and vegetables, at the Kolno village school in Belarus, a landlocked country in Eastern Europe. Experts say that eating well-balanced meals can benefit a child's cognitive functioning and performance in school.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Students eat a free lunch, consisting of rice and traditional dishes, at Yuanbao school in Guizhou, a mountainous province in southwest China. Free lunch has been sponsored by the central government since 2011 to improve students&#39; nutrition. Previously, students in poor rural communities either didn&#39;t eat or ate only small amounts of food. School feeding programs are ubiquitous across high-, middle- and low-income countries, experts say.
Photos: What school lunch looks like around the world
Students eat a free lunch, consisting of rice and traditional dishes, at Yuanbao school in Guizhou, a mountainous province in southwest China. Free lunch has been sponsored by the central government since 2011 to improve students' nutrition. Previously, students in poor rural communities either didn't eat or ate only small amounts of food. School feeding programs are ubiquitous across high-, middle- and low-income countries, experts say.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Children receive a hot meal provided by the humanitarian organization World Food Programme at a rural school in the city of Adama, also called Nazret or Nazareth, in central Ethiopia. Many of the students walk for an hour or two to school every morning, and in some cases, they attend school because of the free meals.
Photos: What school lunch looks like around the world
Children receive a hot meal provided by the humanitarian organization World Food Programme at a rural school in the city of Adama, also called Nazret or Nazareth, in central Ethiopia. Many of the students walk for an hour or two to school every morning, and in some cases, they attend school because of the free meals.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Two boys eat fish and chips for lunch in the canteen at Fettes College, a private boarding school in Edinburgh, Scotland. Across countries, how much time children have during their lunch periods can influence how much of a balanced meal they may consume.
Photos: What school lunch looks like around the world
Two boys eat fish and chips for lunch in the canteen at Fettes College, a private boarding school in Edinburgh, Scotland. Across countries, how much time children have during their lunch periods can influence how much of a balanced meal they may consume.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Students enjoy lunch, including rice and beans, at Hanka Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya. The lunch was provided by the Chinese public welfare project Free Lunch for Children. About 1,100 students at five primary schools in the area benefit from the program.
Photos: What school lunch looks like around the world
Students enjoy lunch, including rice and beans, at Hanka Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya. The lunch was provided by the Chinese public welfare project Free Lunch for Children. About 1,100 students at five primary schools in the area benefit from the program.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Lunch involves traditional dishes at the Karachi Footpath School in the province of Sindh in Pakistan. The school provides lunch for free to all students before they leave at 1 p.m.
Photos: What school lunch looks like around the world
Lunch involves traditional dishes at the Karachi Footpath School in the province of Sindh in Pakistan. The school provides lunch for free to all students before they leave at 1 p.m.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
A woman serves food to children in a school canteen in Wales. Potatoes, pizza and other dishes are on the menu. Meanwhile, a spotlight has been turned on what children eat for lunch in wake of a rising obesity epidemic among the world&#39;s youth. In the United Kingdom, obesity is estimated to affect about one in every five children aged 10 to 11.
Photos: What school lunch looks like around the world
A woman serves food to children in a school canteen in Wales. Potatoes, pizza and other dishes are on the menu. Meanwhile, a spotlight has been turned on what children eat for lunch in wake of a rising obesity epidemic among the world's youth. In the United Kingdom, obesity is estimated to affect about one in every five children aged 10 to 11.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Middle school students enjoy lunch outdoors in Lima, Peru. Many children pack lunches brought from home that include juice boxes, fruit and traditional dishes.
Photos: What school lunch looks like around the world
Middle school students enjoy lunch outdoors in Lima, Peru. Many children pack lunches brought from home that include juice boxes, fruit and traditional dishes.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
A school girl eats lunch, consisting of rice and stew, at Senzoku Elementary School in Tokyo, Japan. In Japan, many students serve each other lunch and enjoy their meals in relaxed environments in the classroom.
Photos: What school lunch looks like around the world
A school girl eats lunch, consisting of rice and stew, at Senzoku Elementary School in Tokyo, Japan. In Japan, many students serve each other lunch and enjoy their meals in relaxed environments in the classroom.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Students eat lunch at David Brink Primary School in Rustenburg, South Africa, where the number of students benefiting from the school&#39;s feeding program jumped from 65 to 185 students within a four-month period in 2014. During that time, many local mine workers and their families were under a lot of financial strain.
Photos: What school lunch looks like around the world
Students eat lunch at David Brink Primary School in Rustenburg, South Africa, where the number of students benefiting from the school's feeding program jumped from 65 to 185 students within a four-month period in 2014. During that time, many local mine workers and their families were under a lot of financial strain.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
A child eats lunch, including couscous, meat and vegetables, at a municipal school in the city of Bordeaux, France. Parents of pupils in the area are more worried about the plastic plates students are eating on than the actual lunch itself. Parents have asked for a return to traditional dishes as they are concerned about the presence of certain chemicals on the plates.
Photos: What school lunch looks like around the world
A child eats lunch, including couscous, meat and vegetables, at a municipal school in the city of Bordeaux, France. Parents of pupils in the area are more worried about the plastic plates students are eating on than the actual lunch itself. Parents have asked for a return to traditional dishes as they are concerned about the presence of certain chemicals on the plates.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
school lunch belarus RESTRICTEDschool lunch china school lunch ethiopia - RESTRICTEDschool lunch scotland school lunch kenya RESTRICTEDschool lunch pakistan school lunch wales RESTRICTEDschool lunch peruschool lunch japan school lunch south africaschool lunch france

(CNN)The schools in Warwick, Rhode Island, can put those sun butter and jelly sandwiches away: Someone is stepping up to pay the massive lunch debt of some of its students.

That "someone" is yogurt company Chobani, which is paying off the reportedly $77,000 debt.
Warwick Public School caused an uproar earlier this week when it announced that any students who had unpaid balances on their lunch accounts would receive a sunflower seed butter and jelly sandwich until their balance was paid.
"As a parent, this news breaks my heart," Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said in statement. "For every child, access to naturally nutritious and delicious food should be a right, not a privilege. When our children are strong, our families are stronger. And when our families are strong, our communities are stronger. Business can and must do its part to solve the hunger crisis in America and do its part in the communities they call home."
    In addition to paying off the debt, Chobani is also donating cups and yogurt to the community in Warwick.
    Read More

    Lunch debt is a nationwide issue

    Several parents were furious about the school district's decision to give students with lunch debt a limited midday-meal option. They called it lunch shaming.
    "Just give the kids lunch," one parent wrote on the district's Facebook page. "We already lost a janitor, science teacher, don't have air conditioning, we can't spring for a chicken patty for a hungry kid? What if this is their only meal of the day?"
    The school district later said it was reviewing the policy. There are 1,653 families with outstanding lunch debts, CNN affiliate WJAR reported.
      Both school lunch debt and "lunch shaming" are huge problems in public schools nationwide. Last April, Rhode Island public schools reportedly faced $300,000 in student lunch debt. However, the practice of singling out students who have unpaid lunch debt has received widespread criticism.
      In 2017, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House and Senate introduced a bill which would outlaw policies that publicize a student's lunch debt. These practices can include making a student wear a special sticker or wristband, or providing cold sandwiches instead of the usual hot-meal offering.

      CNN's AJ Willingham contributed to this story.