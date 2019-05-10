After a school district said it'll serve jelly sandwiches to students with lunch debt, Chobani offers to pay the $77,000 that was owed

(CNN) The schools in Warwick, Rhode Island, can put those sun butter and jelly sandwiches away: Someone is stepping up to pay the massive lunch debt of some of its students.

That "someone" is yogurt company Chobani, which is paying off the reportedly $77,000 debt.

Warwick Public School caused an uproar earlier this week when it announced that any students who had unpaid balances on their lunch accounts would receive a sunflower seed butter and jelly sandwich until their balance was paid.

"As a parent, this news breaks my heart," Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said in statement. "For every child, access to naturally nutritious and delicious food should be a right, not a privilege. When our children are strong, our families are stronger. And when our families are strong, our communities are stronger. Business can and must do its part to solve the hunger crisis in America and do its part in the communities they call home."

In addition to paying off the debt, Chobani is also donating cups and yogurt to the community in Warwick.

