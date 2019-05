Massachusetts teen's mauled body found in enclosure with dogs he was tending

(CNN) A 14-year-old Massachusetts boy who was taking care of another person's dogs was found dead, apparently mauled to death in an outside enclosure, authorities said.

Ryan Hazel, of Rehoboth, was caring for 11 dogs while the owner was out of town, something he had done for about a year, said Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The teen was pronounced dead Thursday at the home in Dighton after suffering "traumatic injuries," Miliote said.

The four dogs found in the enclosure where Hazel died were Belgian Malinois and Dutch Shepherd, though officials didn't specify how many of each breed.

The owner of the dogs has a background in dog training, Miliote said Friday.

