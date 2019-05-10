Suspect arrested in 1985 killing of Hollywood director Barry Crane

(CNN) Cigarette butts and a foam cup discarded in North Carolina might have helped solve a 34-year-old Hollywood murder case.

The FBI arrested North Carolina resident Edwin Hiatt on Thursday in connection with the 1985 death of TV director Barry Crane, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Crane produced or directed episodes of TV shows such as "Mission: Impossible," "CHiPs" and "The Six Million Dollar Man," according to IMDb.com. He also was a world-class champion bridge player.

Barry Crane

A housekeeper discovered Crane's body wrapped in his bedding on the garage floor of his North Hollywood residence, police said. He appeared to have been bludgeoned and strangled.

Crane's Cadillac was stolen and later recovered with forensic evidence, including a fingerprint that detectives matched last year to Hiatt.

