The weekend promises to be just as exciting, with Manchester City and Liverpool taking to their respective fields for simultaneous kickoffs -- and it's anyone's guess who'll be crowned Premier League champs.

But that's not all. The NBA and NHL are in the midst of thrilling playoffs. A former champion looks to reclaim her top spot at the Madrid Open. And an ex-NFL quarterback is taking a shot at the PGA Tour.

Here's your guide to the weekend's biggest sports events:

PGA Tour

Rare is it when an amateur commands more attention on a golf course than the professionals.

The PGA Tour stop in Dallas this week features multi-major winners Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka, but they likely won't command the biggest crowds. That honor will fall on a former NFL player.

Wait. What?

Tony Romo, the Dallas Cowboys all-time leader in passing yards and passing TDs, is a scratch golfer set to show off his game at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Romo, who now makes his living as the clairvoyant football analyst for CBS, will have a leg up on the competition, as he is a member of the golf club hosting the tournament.

Romo was up and down on Thursday, but wowed the crowd (and interwebs) with a chip-in eagle.

Watch it:

Friday at 3 pm ET on Golf Channel

Saturday at 1 pm ET on Golf Channel and CBS

Sunday at 1 pm ET on Golf Channel; 3 pm ET on CBS

International viewers, check your local listings

Disclaimer! Should Romo fail to make the cut, Spieth and Koepka are worth watching to preview next week's PGA Championship.

NBA playoffs: Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors

How many NBA fans have said, "If only the Rockets and Warriors could meet in the NBA Finals." Of course, they can't, but can you blame them for dreaming?

The Western Conference powerhouses, with their rosters stacked with All-Stars, have played five playoff games against each other so far, all of which have provided drama, controversy and the very best ball.

With a possible series clincher for the Warriors on Friday night, neutral fans will likely be rooting for a Rockets win.

Insert Kevin Durant's injury here

Durant will miss Game 6 in Houston and if Golden State can't close the Rockets out, a Game 7 lurks on Sunday.

Watch it:

Game 6 is Friday at 9 pm ET on ESPN

Game 7 (if needed) will be on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET on ABC

International viewers, check your local listings

More NBA Game 7 showdowns

Is there anything better than a Game 7 -- in any sport? (Crowd answers in unison: NO!)

Thursday night's NBA results means we get TWO Game 7's (and possibly THREE if the Rockets win Friday night).

On Sunday, the Portland Blazers take on the Denver Nuggets. The winner of that showdown will face off against whoever wins the Rockets-Warriors series.

That same night, the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors take to the court. The victor of that game will square up against the Milwaukee Bucks and their leading man, MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Watch it:

Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets, Game 7 is Sunday (time/channel TBD)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors, Game 7 is Sunday at 7 pm ET on TNT

International viewers, check your local listings

Madrid Open

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer stayed away from his least favorite surface (clay) for nearly three years. On Friday, he was bounced in his return to the Mutua Madrid Open -- setting up a potential collision course for world #1 Novak Djokovic and #2 Rafael Nadal to meet in Sunday's men's final.

Let's not get too excited -- both have to win a few more matches before the title match. Is it Sunday yet?

Two-time Mutua Madrid Open champion Simona Halep is one win away from retaking the World No. 1 ranking for women. Naomi Osaka captured the top spot in January, but the reigning French Open champion Halep is a master on clay. Let's just say the Romanian likes it here in the Spanish capital -- she has now reached her fourth Madrid final. Halep will be on court again Saturday.

Watch it:

Saturday at 7:30 am ET on Tennis Channel

Sunday at 12:30 pm ET on Tennis Channel

International viewers, check your local listings

NHL Stanley Cup playoffs: St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks

Four teams remain in the quest to earn the Stanley Cup -- the Bruins, Hurricanes, Sharks and Blues are just eight wins shy of hoisting the trophy over their heads. But it's the St. Louis Blues who have turned to one of the more entertaining team-embraced superstitions we have ever heard.

And trust us -- we know about NHL superstitions

Believe it or not, the Blues post-win tradition is to blare Laura Branigan's 1982 pop hit "Gloria" in their victorious locker room. Players even demand the song get played (wait for it). Odder still, this whole thing got started while teammates were watching an NFL game in a Philadelphia bar.

Watch it: Saturday at 8 pm ET on NBC

Premier League Title: Manchester City or Liverpool?

The Premier League title race is so tight that identical trophies and medals will be delivered to two stadiums. Separated by a lone point, with one game remaining in the season and kickoffs happening simultaneously, the coveted hardware needs to be readily available to the victors.

Liverpool (and its partial owner LeBron James ), who are fresh off their midweek, one-for-the-ages victory over Lionel Messi's Barcelona, still have a chance to win their first-ever Premier League era title. They'll square off against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and have the home-team advantage at Anfield Stadium.

However, the title is Manchester City's to lose. Roughly a five-hour drive south, table leaders City control their own destiny when they face Brighton and Hove Albion away on the south coast of England.

A victory means the trophy belongs to City but a draw or a loss, coupled with a Reds win, means the (other) trophy goes to Liverpool.

Watch it on dual screens:

Brighton vs. Manchester City, Sunday at 10 am ET on NBCSN

Liverpool vs. Wolves, Sunday at 10 am ET on NBC

International viewers, check your local listings

Women's World Cup primer: USA vs South Africa

You ready for the World Cup this summer? If you answered "not yet" or "what World Cup?" we got the kickstart you need.

The world's No. 1 ranked US women's national soccer team will look to defend their 2015 World Cup title in France starting next month. Ahead of that are warm-up games called the Send-Off Series, for the newly announced roster to gel together while facing fellow World Cup contenders.

This Sunday sees Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn, Alex Morgan and the US crew face South Africa in Santa Clara, California.

Watch it: Sunday at 4:30 pm ET on FOX