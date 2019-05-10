Breaking News

Roger Stone was being investigated by Mueller for far more crimes than he now faces charges for, attorneys say

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Updated 5:49 PM ET, Fri May 10, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former campaign advisor to US President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, arrives at US District Court in Washington, DC on February 21, 2019. - Stone arrived for a hearing on his instagram posts of Judge Amy Berman Jackson. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
Former campaign advisor to US President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, arrives at US District Court in Washington, DC on February 21, 2019. - Stone arrived for a hearing on his instagram posts of Judge Amy Berman Jackson. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

(CNN)Roger Stone's attorneys revealed for the first time on Friday just how many crimes federal prosecutors had investigated him for, a list that contained far more potential crimes than just the charges he now faces.

Stone, a longtime associate and informal political adviser to President Donald Trump, also takes issue with a major finding of the Mueller investigation: how the Russians hacked the Democrats in 2016, which led to WikiLeaks publishing the trove of emails.
The "FBI was investigating various crimes at different times, such as Stone for accessory after the fact, misprision of a felony, conspiracy, false statements, unauthorized access of a protected computer, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, wire fraud, attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and foreign contributions ban," Stone's attorneys wrote in a filing in his federal criminal case on Friday, citing search warrants that are still secret.
Stone is charged with seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress and has pleaded not guilty.
    Stone also offered in his filing Friday an alternative theory about how WikiLeaks had received the Democratic Party emails stolen during the 2016 election campaign. Experts used by Stone's legal team say the files got to WikiLeaks via thumbdrive, and Stone's lawyers cast doubt on whether the Russians were involved in passing the information to WikiLeaks.
    Read More
      The Mueller investigation alleges that several Russian military agents executed the hack of those documents and the dissemination of them. Mueller's previous court filings and 448-page report of his investigation explained in detail how the alleged hack happened.
      This is a breaking story and will be updated.