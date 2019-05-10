Roger Stone was being investigated by Mueller for far more crimes than he now faces charges for, attorneys say

(CNN) Roger Stone's attorneys revealed for the first time on Friday just how many crimes federal prosecutors had investigated him for, a list that contained far more potential crimes than just the charges he now faces.

Stone, a longtime associate and informal political adviser to President Donald Trump, also takes issue with a major finding of the Mueller investigation: how the Russians hacked the Democrats in 2016, which led to WikiLeaks publishing the trove of emails.

The "FBI was investigating various crimes at different times, such as Stone for accessory after the fact, misprision of a felony, conspiracy, false statements, unauthorized access of a protected computer, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, wire fraud, attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and foreign contributions ban," Stone's attorneys wrote in a filing in his federal criminal case on Friday, citing search warrants that are still secret.

Stone is charged with seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress and has pleaded not guilty.

Stone also offered in his filing Friday an alternative theory about how WikiLeaks had received the Democratic Party emails stolen during the 2016 election campaign. Experts used by Stone's legal team say the files got to WikiLeaks via thumbdrive, and Stone's lawyers cast doubt on whether the Russians were involved in passing the information to WikiLeaks.

