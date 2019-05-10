(CNN) Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Friday refused to commit his unconditional support to Democrats down the ticket in 2020 should he secure his party's nomination, in a contentious exchange with a New Hampshire voter.

"I can't take a pledge to support every single Democrat in the country," the Texas Democrat told Deb Nelson, the chair of the Hanover/Lyme Town Democrats, during a house party in Lebanon, New Hampshire. "I need to know about them first, right? Would you want me to make a blanket commitment about people I know nothing about, who I've never met?"

Nelson challenged O'Rourke on his refusal to endorse Texas Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones, who ran against incumbent Republican Congressman Will Hurd, a Texas Republican, in the 2018 midterm elections. Hurd went on to narrowly survive the blue wave that swept through the House of Representatives by a margin of fewer than 1,000 votes

"Will Hurd, Gina Ortiz Jones' opponent, the incumbent member of Congress and a good friend of mine, was someone who, in my day job as a member of Congress representing El Paso, I was able to work with," O'Rourke told voters.

He referenced a now-famous 2017 road trip to the two took when flight delays prompted them to take a bipartisan drive from Texas to Washington, DC, in time for votes.

